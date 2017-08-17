IEBC urged to finalize posting of Forms 34A

International observers have urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to expeditiously finalize the posting of the forms 34A on their online portal before the August 18 deadline to aid those filing petition to challenge the presidential election results.

Carter Centre organization says access to the official results data is critical for interested parties to crosscheck and verify results, and exercise their right to petition if necessary.

Meanwhile, the Central Organization Trade Union has commended the opposition NASA for seeking legal redress to challenge presidential elections contrary to the use of mass action.

COTU boss Francis Atwoli says legal channel fronted by NASA will provide proper ambiance devoid of chaos as opposed to Mass action.

Atwoli called on leaders from across the political divide to foster national unity.

IEBC payment

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission – IEBC has announced that the 360,000 poll officials who conducted the August 8 general election will receive their dues on or before Friday next week.

The electoral agency has asked the officials to remain patient as it processes their dues. The officials were recruited for a minimum contract of nine days and a maximum of 30 days depending on the capacity they were serving in.

Those recruited were 262,665 polling clerks, 91,032 presiding and deputy presiding officers, and 5,054 support electoral trainers. The presiding officers and their deputies were employed on a 13-day contract. They will be paid 2,000 and 1,800 shillings per day, respectively.

The polling clerks were hired for nine days, earning 1,000 shillings per day. Each of the 47 counties was allocated one elections manager, while Returning Officers were located in each of the 290 constituencies, nationwide.

The electoral agency also recruited 580 county ICT clerks, 337 logistics officers who were hired for 30 days, earning 1,500 shillings per day.

The ICT clerks were hired on a 30-day contract, earning 1,500 shillings per day. There was also 2,900 ward-based educators, two for each of the country’s 1,450 wards.