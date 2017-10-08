Jubilee campaigns in Nyandarua County

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ruled out the possibility of opposition leader Raila Odinga ascending to power through the backdoor. He said this when he rallied support for Jubilee Party in Nyadarua county.

The President said there is no leader who can access power through incitement and violence as all authority is vested on wananchi who can only give it through the ballot.

The President who was accompanied by the Deputy President William Ruto, was addressing wananchi in Shamata, Nyandarua County.

He dismissed opposition’s plan of inciting Kenyans to mass action so that he can negotiate for a coalition government.

“His focus is organising protests and calling for press conference to incite violence,” said the President.

President Kenyatta said Jubilee party would not engage in out-dated politics but will instead focus on nurturing more youth to ascend to power.

The President assured Nyandarua County residents that the Jubilee administration would build two dams and upgrade road network in the region.

Deputy President Ruto echoed the President’s sentiments saying, “He is calling for mass action to incite violence so that he can get to power through the back door.”

“There is no other way of getting to power, it is only through the votes of citizens,” he added.

He said Jubilee plans to set up a potato factory in the County that will add value to the product which is the main farm produce from the area.

The Deputy questioned Raila’s commitment to democracy since he is always fighting constitutional bodies.

The Deputy President said Jubilee defeated NASA with 1.5 votes in the August polls and called on the voters to turn out in large numbers and ensure Jubilee wins the October fresh presidential polls with a wider margin of 4 million votes.

Local leaders led by Governor Francis Kimemia addressed wananchi and urged them to turn out in large numbers to affirm their choice of President Kenyatta through the ballot.