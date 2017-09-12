A Tuesday morning meeting between the Independent electoral and boundaries Commission, Jubilee leaders and the National Super Alliance Principals has collapsed.

The meeting failed to take place after NASA complained of the absence of their Jubilee Counterparts whose leadership was holed up in a Parliamentary group meeting elsewhere.

NASA Principal Musalia Mudavadi said they arrived at the Commission’s headquarters on time only to be kept waiting for hours.

He said while the whole NASA team of flag bearer Raila Odinga his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka, principal Moses Wetangula were present, there was no one from Jubilee.

Mudavadi said they choose to leave the premises saying in their view IEBC wasn’t ready for the meeting.

He however accused the Commission of ambushing with a 9 page document on preparedness of the fresh Presidential election, saying it is totally new to them.

He said they will retreat to look at, it arguing that the Commission should have provided the document earlier.

Later Deputy President William Ruto made his way to the Commission headquarters accompanied by several Jubilee leaders where they agreed to reschedule the meeting.

Ruto said the meeting was communicated to them Monday night but they had to attend the Parliamentary group meeting first ahead of President Uhuru’s address to Parliament Tuesday afternoon.

He welcomed the recent show of unity among IEBC commissioners and the secretariat saying Jubilee will give the commission necessary support to run the election.

Ruto said they respect the independence of IEBC, but we will engage the Commission on items they feel need to be addressed.

“We have told the chairman we will support commission on preparations for poll on 17th. We are ready for election, we will engage on all matters.”

He was categorical that Jubilee will not interfere with the staff at the commission saying stakeholders must give the commission space to run the election.

Ruto said they will look at the document received from IEBC and make their stand on the same.

He clarified that his recent claim that Chebukati had held night meetings with NASA principals wasn’t personal saying he expressed the same to Chebukati.

Ruto urged NASA to concentrate on canvassing voters and leave the management of elections to IEBC saying Jubilee will support the direction the Commission gives in regard to the Presidential poll.