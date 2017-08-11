The Jubilee party has garnered the highest number of Members of the National Assembly following the Tuesday general elections.

The party led by President Uhuru Kenyatta has 142 Mps while ODM has 66 MPs followed by Wiper Party with 19 MPs. The ruling party also garnered 25 gubernatorial positions.

The outcome of the August 8th general election is one to be celebrated by the barely two year old Jubilee party.

The Party led by President Uhuru Kenyatta managed to secure 142 seats in parliament followed by ODM with 66 MPs and wiper coming in 3rd with 19 MPs.

Amani National Congress led by Musalia Mudavadi has 12 MPs, Ford Kenya led by Moses Wetang’ula has managed 9 MPs while the independence party KANU has 8 Mps.

At the same time EFP has 3 MPs. Meanwhile Maendeleo Chap-Chap, Chama cha Mashinani, Party of Democracy and Reforms and Kenya People’s Party each has 2 MPs after the just concluded general elections.

Other parties that will be represented in the National Assembly with just one MP are Party of National unity PNU, Kenya People’s Party, Federal Alliance Party, People’s Democratic Party PDP, National Alliance Party of Kenya, Muungano Party and Federal Alliance party.

The Jubilee Party will also be managing 25 counties out of 47.

