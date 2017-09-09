Jubilee party holds rally at Uhuru Park as NASA pitches camp in Narok

The jubilee party brigade is currently holding its campaign at the Uhuru park grounds. President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto are attending the function which is a culmination of a series of campaigns.

President Kenyatta is seeking re-election after the Supreme Court nullified the August 8th poll.

During a mega rally at Kapkatet grounds in Kericho on Friday, the Jubilee Party presidential campaign received a major boost after former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto decamped the National Super Alliance (NASA) in which he was a co-principal, backing President Kenyatta’s re-election in the forthcoming presidential contest.

Meanwhile, the Jubilee Party has teamed up with other four friendly political affiliate parties to campaign for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in the repeat polls on October 17.

The party has teamed up with Kadu-Asili, Maendeleo Chap Chap, Chama cha Mashinani and Shirikisho Party of Kenya and formed joint sub-county committees which will kick off campaigns on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference at Kikambala Village in the county, members of the campaign team led by the team leader Gideon Mung’aro also demanded the removal of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission County Returning Officer Nelly Kilongo whom they accused of contributing to a flawed election exercise on August 8.

Mung’aro, Woman Representative loser Amina Munyazi Kupalia, Senate loser Ken Nyale, SPK Kaloleni parliamentary loser Stephen Garama want the IEBC official removed from the county before the October 17 election.

The new campaign outfit was ready and up to the task promising that it will deliver about 200,000 votes to Jubilee which managed only 49,000 in the last poll.

Meanwhile, the NASA brigade on the other hand is touring Narok County. The NASA principals led by Raila Odinga will tour Ewaso Nyiro, and Narok Town.

They are expected to conclude their campaigns at Ntulele later Saturday afternoon.