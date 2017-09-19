Jubilee supporters accuse court of stealing their victory

Some Jubilee supporters Tuesday demonstrated outside the Supreme Court buildings over the September 1 ruling that nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta victory.

The supporters accuse judges of stealing President Kenyatta victory. The Jubilee supporters demonstrated following petition filed against Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu and Judge Isaac Lenaola.

Protesters demand removal of two Supreme Court judges. The Supporters also demanded council with Chief Justice David Maraga over the matter.

The petition which was filed by the Executive Director of Angaza Empowerment Network Derrick Malika Ngumu is accusing the judges of being in contact with lawyers representing petitioner, Raila Odinga during the hearing of case challenging President Uhuru Kenyatta’s win in the August 8 election.

The petitioner is accusing the two judges of gross misconduct and breach of judicial code of conduct. He asked Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to remove them from office from office.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will give its full judgment on the August 8 presidential election petition on Wednesday.

Supreme Court registrar Esther Nyaiyaki Tuesday said the full decision quashing the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta would be delivered from 10am.

The two judges, Justice Njoki Ndung’u and Jackton Ojwang who dissented will also be expected to detail their reasons for opposing the action.

The judgement follows the petition filed by National Super Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga.