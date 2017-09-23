Jubilee wants NASA members probed over IEBC servers

The Jubilee Party has written to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions – DPP seeking to have Siaya Senator James Orengo and NASA Co-principal Musalia Mudavadi investigated for allegedly accessing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s servers.

In the letter to the DPP Keriako Tobiko, Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju says Orengo acknowledged in a letter to the electoral commission on August 10th that the opposition alliance had accessed IEBC server logs.

Tuju says that after the declaration of President Uhuru Kenyatta as the winner of the August 8th presidential contest NASA held several press conferences claiming that IEBC systems had been hacked and numbers manipulated.

However, the French outfit Oti-Morpho which supplied the system for transmission to IEBC claimed last week that no hacking was recorded on their servers.

Speaking at the Jubilee headquarters on Saturday the Jubilee Secretary General asked opposition NASA to order a recount of votes instead of insisting on the opening of the IEBC servers.

The Supreme Court of Kenya nullified the presidential results of the August 8th elections citing irregularities by the electoral body and ordered for fresh polls within 60 days as stipulated in the constitution.

Meanwhile, Jubilee Party campaigners in various counties continue drumming support for President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of next month’s repeat elections.

Water cabinet secretary Eugene Wamalwa and his ICT counterpart Joe Mucheru maintain the government is firm as opposed to claims by the opposition that the President powerless.

Speaking in Nyeri county, the jubilee leaders said the constitution does not provide for a caretaker government which the claim the opposition was eyeing.

In Kisii county, the party supporters have vowed not to be cowed by harsh reception recently witnessed while campaigning. Addressing the supporters in Kisii town, the Jubilee Party campaigner Samuel Nyangeso said they will not require any campaign funding but will volunteer their services.