President Uhuru Kenyatta says the Jubilee Party has enough legislators to impeach NASA flag bearer Raila Odinga should he win next month’s fresh Presidential election.

Speaking when he hosted Ukambani leaders at State House led by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and his Machakos Counterpart Alfred Mutua, Uhuru said Jubilee Party has the threshold in both the National Assembly and Senate to successfully invoke the impeachment process.

He also termed as empty, threats by a section of opposition legislators to boycott a joint sitting of the 12th Parliament Tuesday, noting that Jubilee Party has enough members to conduct parliament business.

His sentiments were echoed by Deputy President William Ruto who pointed out that Jubilee has a majority of Governors, Senators, MPs, and MCA’s and could therefore have not lost in the Presidential election.

Uhuru thanked the Kamba Community for it support in August 8th and tasked the leaders present to mobilize support for him during the re-run slated for 17th of October.

Kitui Senator David Musila who lost in the gubernatorial contest said they will marshal support for Uhuru and Ruto saying the Kamba Community shall not be in the opposition again.

And with Uhuru set to address the first sitting of the 12th bi-cameral Parliament a section of opposition MPs say they will not attend the session something Uhuru termed as inconsequential.

Earlier the President had met a delegation from Bungoma who pledged to drum up support for his bid in the region.