Jubilee wins majority gubernatorial seats

Jubilee party has garnered majority of the gubernatorial seats in the just concluded general elections.

According to the provisional results released by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Jubilee party and its affiliate parties got more than 25 seats while NASA managed 18 county seats.

Maendeleo Chap Chap got one, Kanu one and two went to independent candidates.

Twenty-two county governors are set to retain their seats, 12 from the National Super Alliance (Nasa) while nine belong to the Jubilee Party.

About 20 newcomers have made it to the governor’s docket among them three women and two independents.

Here is a list of the newly elected heads of counties