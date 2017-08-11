Jubilee wins majority gubernatorial seats

Jubilee party has garnered majority of the gubernatorial seats in the just concluded general elections.
According to the provisional results released by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Jubilee party and its affiliate parties got more than 25 seats while NASA managed 18 county seats.
Maendeleo Chap Chap got one, Kanu one and two went to independent candidates.
Twenty-two county governors are set to retain their seats, 12 from the National Super Alliance (Nasa) while nine belong to the Jubilee Party.
About 20 newcomers have made it to the governor’s docket among them three women and two independents.
Here is a list of the newly elected heads of counties
- Baringo – Stanley Kiptis (Jubilee Party)
- Bomet – Joyce Laboso (Jubilee Party)
- Bungoma – Wycliffe Wangamati (Ford-Kenya)
- Busia – Sospeter Ojaamong (ODM)
- Elgeyo Marakwet – Alex Tolgos (Jubilee Party)
- Embu – Martin Wambora (Jubilee Party)
- Garissa – Ali Korane (Jubilee Party)
- Homa Bay – Cyprian Awiti (ODM)
- Isiolo – Mohamed Kuti (Independent)
- Kajiado – Joseph ole Lenku (Jubilee Party)
- Kakamega – Wycliffe Oparanya (ODM)
- Kericho – Paul Chepkwony (Jubilee Party)
- Kiambu – Ferdinard Waititu (Jubilee Party)
- Kilifi – Amason Kingi (ODM)
- Kirinyaga – Anne Waiguru (Jubilee Party)
- Kisii – James Ongwae (ODM)
- Kisumu – Anyang’ Nyong’o (ODM)
- Kitui – Charity Ngilu (NARC)
- Kwale – Salim Mvurya (Jubilee Party)
- Laikipia – Ndiritu Muriithi (Independent)
- Lamu – Fahim Twaha (Jubilee Party)
- Machakos – Alfred Mutua (Maendeleo Chap Chap Party)
- Makueni – Kivutha Kibwana (Wiper Democratic Movement–Kenya)
- Mandera – Ali Roba (Jubilee Party)
- Marsabit – Mohamud Mohamed (Jubilee Party)
- Meru – Kiraitu Murungi (Jubilee Party)
- Migori – Okoth Obado (ODM)
- Mombasa – Hassan Joho (ODM)
- Murang’a – Mwangi Wa-Iria (Jubilee Party)
- Nairobi – Mike Sonko (Jubilee Party)
- Nakuru – Lee Kinyajui (Jubilee Party)
- Nandi – Stephen Sang (Jubilee Party)
- Narok – Samuel Tunai (Jubilee Party)
- Nyamira – John Nyagarama (ODM)
- Nyandarua – Francis Kimemia (Jubilee Party)
- Nyeri – Wahome Gakuru (Jubilee Party)
- Samburu – Kasainie Lenolkulal (Jubilee Party)
- Siaya – Cornel Rasanga (ODM)
- Taita Taveta – Granton Samboja (Wiper Democratic Movement–Kenya)
- Tana River – Dhadho Godhana (ODM)
- Tharaka Nithi – Onesmus Njuki (Jubilee Party)
- Trans Nzoia – Patrick Khaemba (FORD-Kenya)
- Turkana – Josphat Nanok (ODM)
- Uasin Gishu – Jackson Mandago (Jubilee Party)
- Vihiga – Wilber Ottichilo (ODM)
- Wajir – Mohamed Mahamud (Jubilee Party)
- West Pokot – John Lonyang’apuo (KANU)
