Kenya Decides: Voting exercise underway at various polling stations

Voting exercise is underway at various polling stations across the country in an exercise that kicked off at 6am Tuesday.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says that 19.6 million voters are expected to cast their votes.

Across check by KBC reveals that there are long queue of voters at various polling centers even before the start of the voting exercise which has kicked off at exactly 6 am Tuesday morning across the country.

In Nairobi County, voters had already queued in various polling stations as early as 3 am this morning especially at Moi Avenue primary school and Park roads primary school, with most of the voters stayed awake overnight.

Kenyans will be voting for the president, governors, Member of Parliament, the Senate, Women representatives as well as Members of the county Assembly (MCAs) who will determine policies and how taxpayers’ money will be spent.

The IEBC says that voting exercise which kicked off at 6 am this morning and will be concluded at 5 pm in the evening.

Meanwhile, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) is calling on the police not to engage in any acts that could lead to the loss of lives during elections.

Addressing the press on Monday, IPOA says it was concerned about reports that police have received body bags ahead of Tuesday’s poll.

IPOA chairman Macharia Njeru said the authority expects the police to conduct themselves with the highest level of professionalism.

A section of the media reported that police had received First Aid kits that included body bags and Kenyans on social media criticized the move, saying it was fuelling tension and anxiety.

IPOA said it had dispatched 105 officers to 31 counties in the country to monitor police conduct during the poll. Njeru said the law also requires members of the National Police Service to comply with human rights and fundamental freedoms and foster relations with the society.

Elsewhere, Security has been beefed up at the Bomas of Kenya which is the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission IEBC National Tallying Centre.

Security personnel have been deployed at virtually every corner of the facility, which will be the focus of millions of Kenyans for the next several days.

The facility is an access-only place, with those without IEBC accreditation cards turned back at the gate. Cars with no IEBC parking tickets are also asked to turn at the gate that is being manned by security officers.

The facility was gazetted as the IEBC National Tallying Centre and had been closed to the public for the last one month for renovations.