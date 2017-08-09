Kenya opposition leader dismisses provisional poll results

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition has dismissed provisional presidential poll results putting President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead by over a million votes.

According to preliminary figures relayed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) the Jubilee candidate, Uhuru Kenyatta maintained an early lead in almost two thirds of the polling stations.

Kenyatta had 55 percent of the vote and Odinga 43 percent. The results are being tallied in 40883 polling stations across the country.

Addressing the press Wednesday, Odinga termed the results as fictitious claiming that they were not backed by Form 34A hence null and void.

“What is going on right now is a sham and a total disregard of Section 39 of the Elections Act which requires the IEBC to stream all Form 34s on the public portal. As we stand, not a single Form 34 has been streamed” he said.

“We therefore reject all the results streamed so far and demand that the IEBC produces Form 34As from all the polling stations before any further results are announced” the opposition leader said.

IEBC has defended the results saying the election process was above aboard and that all presidential candidates will be provided with the forms for verification.

IEBC commissioner Roselyne Akombe giving an update at the Bomas of Kenya tallying centre said they declined a request by some of the agents to stream the results.

“We will continue displaying the results so that every Kenyan has a chance to view them” she declared.

In a swift rejoinder, Jubilee through the party’s Secretary General Raphael Tuju told off the NASA leaders saying they cannot change rules at will.

“They can’t have their cake and eat it. They said the results announced at polling stations will be final”.

Tuju said no agent had disputed the results being relayed “we haven’t heard any complaints from agents disputing the results being relayed”.

Reporting by Margaret Kalekye