Kenyan prisoners allowed to vote for the fist time

Prisoners across the country’s correctional centers are voting for the first time in Kenya’s electoral history.

Several prisoners from the Maralal GK prison in Samburu County who cast their vote at their polling station just outside the prison walls expressed their gratitude for being allowed to exercise their democratic right.

Close to 55, 000 prisoners in the country are participating in the exercise with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IBC) having made provisions to accommodate the 118 prison facilities.

Some of the prisoners who spoke after casting their ballots urged all registered voters to turn up in large numbers to elect leaders of their choice.

A non-governmental organization dubbed Reformist Crime Kwetu Si Poa engaged led by George Avuko himself a former convict at Kamiti Maximum Prison called on the youth across the country to vote wisely and desist from violence during and after the polls.

EU mission pleased

Meanwhile, the European Union Election Observation Mission to Kenya says it is pleased with the smooth start of the voting process across the county.

Head of the Mission Marietje Schaake said although there had been a few hitches, everything was proceeding well.

Schaake said they were happy with the preparations that had been put in place to ensure that Kenyans participate in an exercise that is all-inclusive, fair and credible.

She however indicated that a more comprehensive statement would be made at the end of the exercise.

Voting began relatively smoothly, with minor delays and technical hiccups, while all eyes are on the biometric voter identification and tallying system whose success is seen as crucial to a smooth election.

Returning officers

Elsewhere, three returning officers in Embakasi East, Westlands and Kasarani Constituencies have been sacked for delaying to open their polling stations on time.

IEBC says the swift action was meant to ensure that voters were not inconvenienced and elections were conducted to the highest standards possible.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati Chebukati assured voters that commissioners have been deployed to supervise the exercise and would not hesitate to take stern action to ensure officials toed the line.

Meanwhile One woman was rushed to hospital after being injured following a stampede at Kariakor Social Hall polling center.

Police threw tear gas to disperse an irate crowd that had stormed the polling center to demand for answers as to why voting was not going on.

The voters had grown impatient when they realized that IEBC agent’s had locked themselves in. The situation later calmed down and voting got underway.