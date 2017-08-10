Kenyans anxiously await final vote results

Kenyans are anxiously waiting for the final results of the presidential election, with the incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta holding a strong lead amid claims that IEBC’s electronic system hacking.

NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka claimed that the IEBC system was manipulated and questioned the authenticity of the presidential results.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) however says its electronic system is safe and secure.

The electoral body’s Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba further revealed that the database alleged to have been hacked is different from the one the Commission is using.

In a press briefing Wednesday evening, IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba categorically stated there was no internal or external interference of their RTS system before, during and after polls.

Addressing the press earlier on Wednesday, opposition leader Raila Odinga claimed that they have provided proof to the IEBC to show how the hackers altered results on the system from 12.37pm Tuesday afternoon until 2am Wednesday morning.

Raila has rejected provisional results from Tuesday’s vote indicating a strong lead for President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The commission said the claims by NASA cannot be substantiated adding that ‘no passwords were given to anyone until the eve of the polls”.

Meanwhile, Chiloba has confirmed that all political stakeholders have acknowledged access to the portal with form 34A’s.

The opposition had asked IEBC to urgently provide them with Forms 34A to show real results from the ground as required by law.

“Political party agents have been given access to the back-end of the results so as to confirm the results as received” he stated.

He revealed that they had received 29,000 Form 34As transmitted with text while 10,921 such files have been uploaded on the public portal.

He said 1,300 polling stations are yet to report.

“There will be a lot of activity tonight. We are expecting the 34B forms from the consistency returning officers across the country but you must appreciate the fact that we are processing results from six elections which is a task” he noted.

Chiloba called for patience saying his team is committed to completing the process.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is leading with over eight million votes representing 54 percent of the total votes so far counted while NASA’s candidate Raila Odinga is following closes with over 6.6 million votes representing 44 percent of the total votes counted.

Elsewhere, the head of the African Union Election Observer Mission to Kenya, Thabo Mbeki has lauded the electoral process in Kenya noting that it was largely peaceful except for the disruptive incident in Nyali, Mombasa which was later addressed.

The former South African President pointed out the large voter turnout saying the people voted in consistence with the Kenyan law and AU guidelines. He added that all stations had the requisite polling materials.

Mbeki who observed that the electoral process is still ongoing due to the unfinished tallying however called on stakeholders to cooperate to address the concerns raised by NASA.

Commenting on the more than 300,00 rejected ballots, Mbeki said more voter education need to be scaled up.

