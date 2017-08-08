Kenyans in the Diaspora cast their votes

Kenyans living abroad turned up to vote in their various designated embassies in Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi and South Africa.

Polling stations opened at 6am Kenyan time.

IEBC has registered a total number of 1,521 new voters in the diaspora eligible to vote in the August 8 presidential elections.

Kenyans living in these countries will only be allowed to vote for the President during Tuesday’s election as it was the case in 2013.

Two polling stations were set up at the Kenyan High Commission in Kololo for Kenyans living in Uganda.

William Kahindi, the deputy returning officer under the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for the diaspora polling station in Kampala, says that they are set to have Kenyans in Uganda choose their next leaders.

Each of the polling stations is expected to have 592 registered voters totaling to 1,064 voters in Uganda.

Voting will be through the Kenyan Integrated Electoral Management System after which the results will be transmitted to Kenya.

In Rwanda, 850 voters are expected to cast their ballots at the Kenyan High Commission in Kigali on August 8.

Kenyan High Commissioner to Rwanda, John Mwangemi, confirmed the number to Rwandan media New Times expressing readiness for the process.

“We have received a team from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) who came and registered the voters and later, we conducted civic education on how to vote and what is required of each registered voter,” he said.

The 850 people registered in Rwanda is just a small fraction of the 1,400 Kenyans in the country registered with the high commission.

At exactly 5:15am Kigali time (6:15am Kenyan time), the first Kenyan national living in Rwanda cast his vote.

Kenyans living in Rwanda are exercising their civic rights at the country’s High Commission in Kacyiru sector where by 9am, around 70 voters had already cast their vote.

Catherine Koskey, the presiding officer for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) at the embassy told The New Times that voters are turning up in numbers and the process has not registered any problem so far.

“We have more than 800 registered voters in Rwanda and we have two IEBC desks here at the High Commission. It’s quite okay; Kenyans are turning up in good numbers and our officers are also set, we have not had any hitch so far,” Koskey said.

She added that IEBC vote educators were in Rwanda earlier and Kenyans in Rwanda were told what was expected of them as they visited different Kenyan communities at the Mount Kenya University (MKU) and the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

“We are closing 4pm Rwanda time; that is 5pm in Kenya. As soon as we close the station we start counting. If there are a number of people after four and we have a queue, we can’t chase them away because they have to vote. So whatever time they will clear the queue, we start counting,” she emphasized.

Kenyans who live in Tanzania have gathered at the polling stations in Dar es Salaam and Arusha from various parts of the country to take part in the Kenyan General Elections.

In Dar es Salaam, a total of 1057 voters have been registered from Dodoma, Iringa, Mbeya Morogoro and Zanzibar, according to Kenyan ambassador in Tanzania Mr Boniface Muhia.

In Arusha 374 voters were registered.

Information sourced from NewTimes and Kampala Dispatch

