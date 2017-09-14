Kenyans ready for repeat elections, says Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said Kenyans are ready for elections and asked the Opposition to stop issuing unnecessary demands.

The President said unlike the Opposition, which keeps on addressing press conferences in Nairobi, Jubilee Party is already campaigning in preparations for the October 17 elections.

“We have already hit the ground while our colleagues in the opposition are still wasting their energies issuing statements in press conferences in Nairobi,’ said President Kenyatta.

”We are ready for the polls. This is why we have embarked on campaigns to woo support from Kenyans.”

The President, who was addressing Nakuru residents at Free Area, castigated NASA leaders for continuously antagonizing Kenyans who want to move on with their day-to-day activities, saying elections should not derail the development of the country.

“Kenyans want to do away with issues of elections. They want to carry on with their day-to-day activities away from political life and that’s why they are preparing for the October 17 polls,” said the President.

Deputy President William Ruto said the Opposition has nothing new to offer Kenyans and have already sensed defeat.

“They know we will beat them like the way we did on August 8. This is why they are now claiming that they will not participate in the October polls,” said the Deputy President.

The President and his Deputy urged Kenyans to continue embracing peace especially now that the country is heading for the repeat presidential polls.