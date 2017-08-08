Kenyans rise early to cast their vote

Many Kenyans across the country began to streak into polling stations as early as 3am this morning to cast their vote. Many of those who our reporters have had an opportunity to interact with have expressed their confidence with the process.

In many places more Kenyans are streaking in, such is the case in one of the polling stations in Narok called Masikonde, with 8,400 registered voters who are hoping for leaders who will bring more development to the area and unite the people.

Residents from Laikipia joined other Kenyans in turning out very early in the morning to cast their votes.

A spot check revealed that by 4:00 am, majority of voters had already come to participate in the long awaited general elections.

Long queues before the polling stations were opened as voters eagerly awaited to take the earliest opportunity to vote presumably for fear of having to contend with long queues.

Though voting has started, there was some delays at Nyahururu DEB primary school polling center as electoral officials had to check whether the machines were working properly for the exercise that was set to kick off at 6:00 am.

No mishaps have been reported so far.

In Ruiru St.Georges where William Kabogo votes, voting started a bit late at around 7am. Many people by 3am were at the polling stations ready to vote.

Voting exercise kicked off successively at Mwingi Musila Gardens polling centre, with people turning up to vote as early as 3:00am. No irregularities have so far been reported.

Kericho governor Paul Chepkwony was the first voter to cast his vote around 6: 20 am at Keongo Primary School, Ainamoi constituency, Kericho County.

Chepkwony revealed that the process started smoothly, saying that voters turned up very early in the station, calling on them to vote and go home to wait for the results.

He said that the county government has a hotline number, 0725035035, which the residents in the county can call in case of an emergency during the electioneering period.

At the County Assembly of Kericho, voters turned up very early and by 7;00 am, there was a queue of more than 500 metres.

Voting exercise delayed for almost an hour at several polling stations at Kajiado East. As early as 2.am voters had begun queuing at Norkopir and St. monicah polling stations in kitengela town.

At sorinke exercise kicked around 7am.

Residents of Uasin Gishu County are expressing confidence of a peaceful election.

High voter turnout has been witnessed Tuesday morning in the region that is perceived to be a Jubilee party stronghold.

A bruising battle is expected between Jubilee Party aspirants Governor Jackson Mandago and his closest rival Bundotich Kiprop, popularly known as Buzeki who is running as an independent candidate.

The county is home to more than 450,000 voters.

Deputy President William Ruto who hails from the region will be voting at Sugoi primary school in Turbao constituency.