Kenyans urged to exercise restraint as they await poll results

Kenyans have been urged to exercise restraint as they await official election results from over 40,000 polling stations.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials made the appeal as presidential results started trickling in from various polling stations across the country.

IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati said tallying had commenced in the polling stations that closed on time at 5pm. The vote counting is being done in the presence of candidates and political party agents, election observers and media.

Giving an update, Chebukati said the Commission has put in place a live public portal https://public.rts.iebc.or.ke/results/results.html

“We now enter the most critical moment in the election cycle – tallying of votes for all the six elective positions – President, Woman Member of National Assembly, Governor, Senator, Member of Parliament, and Member of County Assembly” Chebukati said.

He added “During this critical phase, we urge all Kenyans to exercise restraint as we await official results from the polling stations and indeed as they start tricking in. We encourage members of public to start tracking the results. The portal is dynamic and will refresh as results stream in”.

He disclosed that the first result from Narok Prison polling station streamed in at 7 minutes after the close of polls (05:07pm).

The commission hailed Kenyans for turning up in large numbers to cast their votes.

“We have been encouraged by the large turnout witnessed countrywide. The Commission would like to thank each and every voter (including the first time voters) that woke up early, showed up at their respective polling station and elected their preferred leaders in the Republic of Kenya” he said.

Kenyans queued in large numbers to vote. Hundreds of people had waited in line since 2 am, wrapped in jackets and blankets to protect themselves against the cold and drizzle.

“We thank all Kenyans for cooperating with our officers on the ground and for not making their work difficult”.

The commission is giving regular updates from its nerve center at the Bomas of Kenya auditorium, which is also the national tallying centre.

In June, the commission was dealt a major blow after the Court of Appeal ruled that the results announced by each of the 290 returning officers are final.

Reporting by Margaret Kalekye

Tell Us What You Think