Kenya’s youngest MP is 24 years old John Paul Mwirigi

A 24 year old independent candidate has become next Igembe South MP after he was declared winner Thursday morning. John Paul Mwirigi, a Bachelor of Education student at Mt Kenya University won after garnering 18, 867 against Jubilee’s Rufus Miriti, who had 15, 411 votes.

Mwirigi is an orphan and run his campaign with no budget only a bicycle to traverse the constituency.

He said his first agenda would be supporting agribusiness activities, promote entrepreneurship and nurturing talents.

He was competing against Jubilee candidate Rufus Miriti (15, 411), Mzalendo Mwenda (PNU) (7,695), Mutuma Kubai of Maendeleo Chap Chap (6,331), and DP’s Raphael Muriungi (2,278).

Elsewhere, Isiolo county is likely to have female Senator as Fatuma Dullo of Peoples Democratic Party (PDR) takes lead with 13 949 votes representing 28.04% against male contester Hussein Halake Roba an Independent who comes second with 12 931 votes representing 25.99%.

Susan Kihika of Jubilee tops Nakuru senatorial race with 642 061 votes representing 89.61% against male rival Samwel Ogada of ODM who comes second with 55 411 votes 7.73%.

Margaret Kamar is of Jubilee is also leading the Uasin Gishu senatorial race with 223 273 votes reflecting 67.39% while independent candidate Robert Kemei Rotich who has garnered 85 595 votes representing 25.83%.

Meanwhile, he Jubilee candidate, Uhuru Kenyatta, is leading in the presidential race with 8,033,120 according to the latest figures released by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) is in second position with 6, 636, 871 votes. Joseph Nyaga is in 3rd position with 37, 071 votes followed by Mohamed Abduba Dida with 36,043 votes.

Ekuru Aukot of the Third Alliance has garnered 26,725 votes. So far results from 39,772 out of 40,883 polling stations have been counted.

However the verification of forms 34A and 34B is ongoing at the national tallying centre at the Bomas of Kenya Nairobi.

Tell Us What You Think