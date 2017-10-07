Kenyatta assures Kenyans of peace before and after poll

President Uhuru Kenyatta Saturday assured Kenyans that the country will remain peaceful before and after the October 26 fresh presidential election.

The President said the Government is prepared to ensure Kenyans are given the opportunity to vote in peace for the leader they want in the fresh poll ordered by the Supreme Court.

“I want to assure you that Kenya is a nation of God-fearing people and as Head of State, I will do all I can to ensure Kenyans get an opportunity to vote for the leader of their choice in a peaceful and transparent manner,” said the President when he attended a national prayer service organised by the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops at the Subukia Shrine in Nakuru County.

The President, who was accompanied by his deputy William Ruto, attended the prayers at the invitation of the Catholic Bishops.

He said the interest of the nation’s 45 million citizens is greater than any one individual and that was why the welfare of Kenyans should always come first.

The President said the country needs to remain stable to safeguard and boost its development achievements.

“We cannot achieve prosperity and equitable development without a firm foundation of peace and stability,” said the President.

He urged Kenyans to continue praying for peace and to embrace one another as brothers and sisters.

The President said Kenyans need to pray together, and urged religious leaders to organise a multi-denominational gathering where citizens of all faith can pray together for peace.

“We need more prayers like this for the whole country. Let us look for one day when Christians from all denominations and our Muslim brothers can come together to thank God for his blessings and to pray for our nation,” said the President.

The President also announced that the road from the shrine, known as the Village of Mother of God, to Subukia town will be tarmacked.

“We will tarmac the road to this shrine and the work will start within a month,” said the President.

The Deputy President said Kenyans trust in God and the nation will continue enjoying peace and stability.

“God loves our country and it will not perish. Where there is fear of war God will give us peace,” said the Deputy President.

Archbishop Zachaeus Okoth from the Archdiocese of Kisumu led prayers and urged Kenyans to remain united for the stability of the nation.

He called on political leaders to embrace peace and dialogue instead of engaging in actions that might sow disunity.

“Put aside anger, fury, malice, slander, obscene language and put on compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, forgiveness, patience and above all love,” said the Archbishop.

He said the country needs peace as Kenyans head to the repeat presidential election.

After the prayer service, the President and his deputy addressed a rally at Subukia where they called on residents to turn up in large numbers to vote in the October 26 presidential election.

The President called on the residents to remain peaceful.