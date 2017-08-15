KHRC faults de-registration move

The Kenya Human Rights Commission, KHRC, has faulted the move by the Non-Governmental Organization Co-ordination Board to de-register it over alleged tax evasion saying the move is ill-advised and unfortunate.

KHRC Executive Director, George Kegoro, and Chairperson Maina Kiai say allegations cited by the board of operating illegal bank accounts, employing expatriates fraudulently and failing to account for funds is a witch hunt based on unsubstantiated allegations.

The commission is now reading politics in the drastic move taken by the NGO board to strike it off the records and have its accounts frozen.

The NGOs Coordination Board on Monday announced through the media that it has de-registered KHRC for alleged tax evasion, illegal bank accounts and illegal hiring of expatriates.

NGO coordination Board Executive Director Fazul Mohammed said the commission was operating four illegal bank accounts— two at NIC bank and two others at the CBA— contravening the terms and conditions attached to the certificate of registration.

The commission denied the claims saying they have not received any formal communication from the board and arguing that their de-registration is yet another attempt by the board to harass and intimidate it for unknown reasons.

KHRC has, however, said it will again head to the courts for defamation. In 2015, the board raised the same claims against KHRC before the NGO went to court and won the case.

They said Fazul has a personal vendetta against some NGOs including KHRC after they raised a red flag on his integrity and academic qualifications to lead the board in which the Kenya Administration of Justice concur with them.

KHRC was registered in 1994 and had been on the front-line in enhancing human rights in the country.