Kiambu Governor takes oath of office

Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu took oath of office Saturday promising sweeping changes aimed at improving the lives of the common man.

Waititu pledged to do away with bottlenecks that had been introduced by the previous regime which he says had stifled economic growth in Kiambu County while at the same time promising to renew the fight against the bane of illicit brews in the county.

Supporters of the new Kiambu governor came in their hundreds to bear witness his swearing in as the second governor of the county. Waititu beat his closest challenger and outgoing governor William Kabogo after he garnered 765,440 votes against Kabogo’s 205,891 votes.

Waititu said his administration would begin the issuance of title deeds and renew the fight against illicit brews which had rendered many youth in the country unproductive within the first 100 days in office.

While handing over the instruments of power to Waititu, outgoing governor William Kabogo lauded the work done by those in his administration saying despite various challenges they were committed to serving Kiambu residents.

Kabogo however called on the new leadership to support the incoming governor. Waititu was flanked by among others all the newly elected MCA’s, MPs from the 12 constituencies and elected leaders from neighboring counties.

Also present were devolution cabinet secretary Cecily Kariuki and her ICT counterpart Joe Mucheru.

Meanwhile, Kisumu Governor-elect Anyang’ Nyong’o wants a big percentage of the money set aside for his swearing in to cover medical bills for the protesters hurt in Kisumu.

Addressing the press in Kisumu, Nyong’o said the ceremony that is set for Monday had been budgeted to cost the county government Sh12 million but Nyong’o says Sh1 million is enough to conduct the ceremony.

Nyong’o is among governors who are set to be sworn in on Monday. Others include Governors’ elect Patrick Gakuru of Nyeri and Mohammed Abdi of Wajir counties.

Nairobi’s Mike Sonko and Granton Samboja of Taita Taveta, Hassan Joho of Mombasa and Kitui’s Charity Ngilu will be sworn in on Tuesday. Sonko and his deputy Polycarp Igathe swearing in will be at Uhuru Park, Nairobi starting at 9am.