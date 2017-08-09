Kilifi gubernatorial candidate protests early release of results

KADU Asili gubernatorial candidate in Kilifi County Kazungu Kambi on Wednesday morning stormed the county tallying centre at Pwani University protesting against provisional results claiming they had been aired by a local media house before the ballots were counted.

Kingi accompanied by his Party women Rep Candidate Witness Tsuma and several supporters claimed the results which were aired by a local TV station showing Incumbent Governor Amason Kingi leading with over 26,000 votes were false.

They caused a stir at the tallying center forcing the Kilifi County returning officer Nelly Illongo to address them for about thirty minutes.

Kazungu argued that it was wrong for the media house to announce results yet no ballots had been counted terming it as a move to rig the elections in favour of the incumbent governor.

The returning officer said the results which were being aired were provisional and not final thus the Candidate should not worry.

“We shall investigate the matter, if the media house has gone against code of ethics then action will be taken, but as for now give us one hour we shall get back to you,’’ she said.

Other Candidates in the race for Kilifi governor include outgoing Kilifi North MP Gideon Mung’aro who is vying for the seat on a jubilee ticket.

The voting exercise which began amid confusion, delays and faulty machines later went on smoothly recording a high turnout of voters.

Elsewhere, Kiambu gubernatorial candidate Francis Waititu has praised the IEBC for conducting credible elections.

Speaking to the press after casting his vote at JKUAT Primary school the outgoing Juja MP said Kenyans should expect a free, fair and transparent exercise.

He said that approximately 50% of registered voters had cast their votes by noon in Juja and Thika constituencies with no cases of irregularities.

He further praised the calm and maturity being displayed by voters across the board adding that the huge turnout occasioned.