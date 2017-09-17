Kisumu Jubilee officials deny buying ID cards

Jubilee officials in Kisumu County have denied engaging in ID card buying with an aim of skewing the October 17th poll in favor of jubilee party.

They are calling on locals with information of whoever is involved in the criminal activity to report to police and not take matters in their own hands as criminal elements are likely to use the opportunity to steal from innocent Kenyans.

They also want the government to enhance security especially for jubilee officials.

Youths acting on fake social media reports forced their way into a Kisumu hotel on Wednesday and attacked women who were attending a capacity building seminar accusing them of selling their ID cards to Jubilee agents allegedly conducting the peace meeting.

The meeting organised by the Inter-religious Council of Kenya brought together women from five counties in the region.

The youths claimed they had received information that IDs were being scanned at the meeting venue.

Police were forced to fire tear gas in the air to disperse the rowdy young men.

The National Gender and Equality Commission chairperson Winfred Lichuma is now calling on the Inspector General of Police and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to move with speed and arrest the perpetrators with a view to charging them in a court of law.

Unconfirmed reports have dominated the media in the recent past about unidentified people buying ID cards particularly in the opposition zones to tilt the results of the forth coming repeat elections.

