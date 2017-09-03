Lawyer warns against disbanding IEBC

A city lawyer has cautioned against the removal of IEBC Commissioners as demanded by the opposition, saying the move may affect the process of conducting a repeat of the Presidential poll as ordered by the Supreme Court.

Lawyer James Mamboleo who spoke to KBC noted that appointing new Commissioners to spearhead the elections cannot be achieved in the 60-day period within which elections should be held.

He warned that any attempt to remove the current Commissioners will throw the nation into a constitutional crisis.

Mamboleo instead called for all stakeholders to work towards strengthening the IEBC.

He said as the country braces for a repeat poll, there is no vacuum in the Presidency as President Uhuru Kenyatta is still in charge as stipulated in the Constitution.

Meanwhile the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is expected to release a schedule for the elections next week.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory was nullified by the Supreme Court through a majority decision by the six-Judge-bench chaired by Chief Justice David Maraga, citing various irregularities including failure to adhere to the constitution.

Out of the six, Justices Njoki Ndungu and Jacktone Ojwang dissented.

Campaigns

Elsewhere, Jubilee leaders in Eldoret have said they will stage extensive campaigns that will lead to the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta in the fresh polls.

The region is the home-turf of Deputy President William Ruto. On Friday, the town remained calm after the Supreme Court ruling nullified the election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.