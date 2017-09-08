President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto were among leaders who attended a huge political rally at the historic Kapkatet grounds in Kericho County on Friday, where important political declarations among the Kalenjin community are made.

The meeting that was attended by MPs, Governors and MCAs from Rift Valley and other areas across the country resolved to launch major campaigns at the grassroots in support of the re-election of President Kenyatta come October 17.

Speaker after speaker said all voters among the Kalenjin community who supported the opposition in August 8 should now abandon the outfit in favour of the Jubilee Party.

“We have now resolved as a community to fully support the reelection of President Uhuru Kenyatta. We are happy that our colleagues who supported Nasa in August are now with us here,” said Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot who was the host.

President Kenyatta thanked leaders from the Kalenjin community for putting aside their differences and work together for the sake of unity and development.

The President told opposition leader Raila Odinga to stop threatening Kenyans on matters pertaining to the next election, saying the election date has been set by IEBC on directions from the Supreme Court.

“Mr Odinga should stop interfering with the work of IEBC because it is Kenyans who will elect their president,” said President Kenyatta.

“He (Mr Odinga) should go and seek votes from Kenyans instead of issuing threats,” added the President.

He told IEBC to stop sideshows and adequately plan for the repeat presidential election on October 17.

“IEBC should stop sideshows and plan for the October 17 elections. Do your job. Prepare yourselves well to allow Kenyans elect the president of their choice in October 17,” said President Kenyatta.

The Head of State told the meeting which was also attended by former Bomet Governor Isaac Rutto and Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ngeno that teamwork and unity remains key to the success of his reelection campaigns.

He commended former Governor Rutto for ‘coming back home’.

Before rejoining Jubilee today, the Chama Cha Mashinani leader and former Bomet Governor was a co-principal in the opposition’s National Super Alliance (NASA).

“We have come to support you so that you can continue with the work you started of improving the country and lifting the lives of Kenyans,” the former Bomet Governor said.

President Kenyatta urged leaders to forget past political differences and forge a common agenda in ensuring that the residents turned out in large numbers to reclaim their victory that was overturned by the Supreme Court.

President Kenyatta also told Mr Odinga to stop interfering with the examinations calendar, saying candidates must carry out their examination as planned by the Ministry of Education.

“Mr Odinga should keep off the exam calendar. He should know that he is a candidate and not the President,” said President Kenyatta.

Deputy President Ruto told IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati to stop blame games on matters of elections, saying that the buck stops with him.

“Mr Chebukati should stop sideshows and know that the buck stops with him as far as matters of elections are concerned,” said the DP.

“We are not interested about memos but what we want is Kenyans to go back to the ballot on October 17 that will be well managed by IEBC,” added the Deputy President.

The Deputy President said it was wrong for the opposition to threaten Kenyans with mass action over issues of elections instead of seeking votes from the electorate whose mandate is to elect leaders.

He said although Nasa colluded with the Supreme Court to overturn the will of Kenyans, Jubilee has respected the ruling and was back to the people to seek their votes ahead of the October election.

Kanu party leader Gideon Moi, who is also the Baringo Senator, said he had attended the meeting as a show of solidarity and proof that the whole Kalenjin community was solidly behind President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We have come to prove to the world that as a community we support President Kenyatta. We voted for him and we will do it again on October 17,” Senator Moi said.

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, Governors Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Alex Tolgos (Elgeyo Marakwet), Paul Chepkwony (Kericho), Samuel Tunai (Narok) and Joyce Laboso (Bomet) also addressed the meeting.