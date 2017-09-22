Learn to respect the will of Kenyans, President Kenyatta tells Raila

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged opposition leader Raila Odinga to learn to respect the will of Kenyans.

The President was speaking two days after Supreme Court Judges, who nullified his re-election, failed to cite any credible reason for the monumental decision.

He said Kenyans are ready to go back to the ballot to make their decision known again.

“Let us go back to the ballot and let the citizens decide. Raila said Uhuru should respect old men and I respect old men but l tell him to respect the decision of Kenyans,” said the President.

The President, who spoke at the funeral of former Nairobi Mayor Samuel Mbugua Friday, which was also attended by Mr Odinga, said majority of Kenyans disagree with the decision of the judges who nullified his victory but have accepted it because they are law abiding.

The President also urged Kenyans to remain united and to reject tribalism in order to make progress.

Other leaders who spoke at the funeral included Mbugua’s daughter Rachel Shebesh who is the former Nairobi Women Rep, Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso and Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja.

The three governors said President Kenyatta’s supporters will maintain peace and they urged Raila to preach peace to his followers as the country heads to the repeat polls.

“We are peaceful people and we urge you and your followers to be peaceful,” said Governor Waiguru.

Governor Waititu said the former Prime Minister should abide by what he preaches and should therefore respect the Constitution which says that there is nothing greater than the will of the people.

By PSCU