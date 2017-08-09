Matiang’i assures Kenyans of security

Acting Internal Security Minister Fred Matiang’i has urged Kenyans to carry on with their normal activities, saying no unrest has been reported in any part of the country after the Tuesday vote.

The CS reiterated the government’s commitment to ensure the country is safe.

Matiang’i also called on Kenyans to refrain from activities that could endanger the security of the nation.

The CS who spoke during a press briefing flanked by Attorney General Githu Muigai and the Cabinet Secretary for Defence Raychelle Omamo urged citizens to be responsible while interacting on social media.

He called on Kenyans to remain calm as they await the announcement from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on the ongoing tallying of results.

A statement from the police department said Tuesday that said there was no major security incident that had been reported during the voting process.

Police urged Kenyans to uphold the law and maintain peace during the electioneering period.