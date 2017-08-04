Mbeki: AU hoping for free, fair, credible, peaceful elections

The African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) has emphasized the need for peaceful elections.

Speaking during a press briefing in Nairobi on Friday, Former President of the Republic of South Africa Thambo Mbeki said as AU, theirs is to observe and give out their findings once the elections are over.

Mbeki who earlier met politicians, the Chief justice and Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission officials noted that after consultations, they got the impression that Kenyans want free, fair credible and peaceful elections elections.

Mbeki however said that as AU not only do they have a responsibility to observe elections but will be open for any input from the candidates should the mission be approached.

The AU has 90 observers from 21 African countries who will be deployed to 36 of the Countries 47 Counties.

The mission has set August 6 as the date of deployment and August 9 as the return date after which they will have a briefing.

EAC observers

Meanwhile, the Ethics and Ant- corruption Commission (EACC) says it will deploy 60 elections observers countrywide to monitor the Tuesday’s general elections.

The commission says that the observers will undertake due diligence in ensuring the elections are conducted in line with international accepted principals of democracy and good governance.

Addressing the reporters Friday, the head of the team Professor Edward Rugumayo said they will release a preliminary report immediately after the polls.

A final report with recommendations from various stakeholders will be compiled within two weeks after the elections.

He urged the electorate to maintain peace before and after the elections. Other observation missions in the country include the African Union under the leadership of former South Africa President Thabo Mbeki and the European Union led by Marietje Schaake.

Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat

Elsewhere, Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat is calling for a peaceful General Election to safeguard the huge gains realized under the national development blue-print.

The secretariat’s Director General Dr. Julius Muia has appealed to the country’s political class to ensure this year’s elections are peaceful by being role models for responsible citizenship.

He challenged leaders to act with the dignity that befits both their leadership roles and the respective offices they are seeking.

In a statement, Dr. Muia emphasized that Kenyans should endevour to have a just and cohesive society that enjoys equitable social development.

He affirmed that the peace and lower business risk that goes with functional and institutional frameworks is something Kenyans should protect and be proud of.

He further asked leaders to respect the country’s diversity without using it as a weapon for piting Kenyans against each other.

