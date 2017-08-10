Mother beats son in Bomet East

Beatrice Kones has emerged winner of Bomet East Constituency seat after garnering 22,796 vote against her closest rival.

Her son Kipnge’tich Kones who got 2,410 votes on a Chama cha Mashinani CCM ticket was one of her opponents.

Bomet County voted overwhelmingly for Jubilee party. Many termed the duel between mother and son as political maturity while others frowned on the idea.

Separately, little known 24 year old, John Paul Mwirigi will be the youngest Member of Parliament for Igembe south constituency, Meru county after winning the parliamentary seat on an independent ticket.

Mwirigi is an orphan who went to a day school through well-wishers, and run his campaign with no budget only a bicycle to traverse the constituency.

Making a comeback on a jubilee ticket is Jayne Kihara who lost her Naivasha parliamentary seat in 2007 elections only to bounce back after a decade.

Former KTN investigative reporter Mohamed Ali will be the next Nyali Member of Parliament. Ali vied on an independent ticket after being frustrated in ODM primaries.

Nominated Senator Naisula Lesuuda pulled a surprise win in Samburu west constituency winning on a Kanu ticket. The former TV personality becomes the first woman member of parliament from the constituency.

Sophia Abdi Noor also becomes the first ever female Member of Parliament from Ijara constituency on a PDR party after pulling a surprise win in a field of five men beating the incumbent Ahmed Ibrahim Abass who came second in a Jubilee party ticket.

Another great win is that of Charity Kathambi Chepkwony of Njoro Constuency. She becomes the first woman MP Njoro Constituency after trouncing five other competitors in hotly contested race.

She vied on a jubilee ticket after trouncing the incumbent Joseph Kiuna during the jubilee party nominations April this year.