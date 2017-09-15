Nyeri MP says he will withdraw petition seeking removal of CJ

Nyeri Town Member of Parliament Ngunjiri Wambugu says he will withdraw his petition seeking to remove Chief Justice David Maraga from office.

This is after President Uhuru Kenyatta directed the MP to withdraw the petition and focus on the campaigns for his re-election on October 17th.

On his twitter handle, Wambugu stated that he stands by his petition but due to the current political environment he will not pursue it.

Speaking during a meeting that brought together leaders from the greater central Kenya region in Sagana, Nyeri, President Kenyatta said that he understood Wambugu’s frustration but the Jubilee party as a whole should first focus their energies on securing his re-election.

The petition elicited uproar from a section of the public especially those from Kisii and Nyamira counties who called for immediate withdrawal by the legislator.

The opposition as well faulted the move saying it was meant to intimidate the CJ.

On Thursday, the Nyeri Town MP submitted a petition to the Judicial Service Commission seeking the removal of the CJ from office claiming that he presided over a judicial coup following the Apex Court’s decision to invalidate President Kenyatta’s win.

Wambugu petition

In the 14-page petition, Wambugu claimed that during the hearing and determination of the presidential petition, the Chief Justice was influenced by The National Super Alliance – NASA political utterances which were made prior to the filing of the presidential petition.

Wambugu accused the Chief Justice of gross misconduct and wants the Judicial Service Commission – JSC to investigate the conduct of Judge since his appointment.

“Chief Justice Maraga needs to be censured, I believe he has participated in gross misconduct, which is unprofessional. I believe that gross misconduct is trying to influence a presidential election,” Wambugu told reporters.

The Nyeri Legislator claimed that Justice Maraga did not read through the evidence brought before him during the petition hearing.

Wambugu has equated the nullification of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s August 8 win to a judicial coup and therefore wanted his motives investigated.

Earlier, Jubilee had distanced itself from the petition. Both the National Assembly and Senate majority leaders have however defended the MP whom they say has a constitutional right to file a petition in the courts like any other citizen.

Addressing a presser on Friday, MP Adan Duale and Senator Kipchumba Murkomen said the petition should not be associated with the Jubilee leadership whose focus now is on re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We can authoritatively say it is not a petition that emanated from the jubilee leadership or from the parliamentary group meetings of both houses. It is not a jubilee affair. I urge my fellow colleagues to continue focusing on President Uhuru Kenyatta re-election on October 17th” said Duale.

“We have spoken to the President and we will have more discussions on the same” Duale said.

His Senate counterpart Murkomen said it is suspect to associate the petition with Jubilee Party “We find it suspect when an MP in his personal capacity exercises his constitutional right it’s seen as if its the president who sent him,”.

He wondered why the application has caused ripples noting that it was not the first petition to be filed against a judge.

He said the opposition-NASA had filed a similar petition and was never linked to its leadership.

“This is not the first petition to go to the JSC about a judge, NASA had petitioned to remove justice Njoki Ndung’u and it never received this kind of attention that has been given to Wambugu’s”, said the Senator.

Elsewhere, Third Way Alliance presidential Candidate Dr Ekuru Aukot maintains that IEBC as currently constituted has lost public trust and confidence after the bungled August 8th Presidential election.

Dr Aukot says that electoral body therefore, cannot be trusted to handle the repeat the Presidential election.

He wants all the officers in the IEBC Secretariat responsible for the election irregularities to step aside to pave way for investigations.

Addressing the media in Nairobi Friday morning, Dr Aukot noted that their continued stay at IEBC offices undermines the institution and is a show of disrespect to Kenyans. He has also called for urgent prosecution of culpable individuals in order to restore trust of the IEBC before the next polls on 17th October.

His sentiments come a day after the NASA coalition presented new demands to IEBC asking for irreducible minimum reforms before the repeat Presidential poll.

Among their demands is the removal of Ezra Chiloba, the IEBC Chief Executive officer and five other members of the secretariat, cleaning of the IEBC server and change of the firm contracted to supply voting materials among others.

No record found.