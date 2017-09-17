NASA dismisses self-audit by French firm

National Super Alliance principals led by Raila Odinga have dismissed self-audit OT Morpho, the French company that provided ICT Service to IEBC that its servers were not hacked.

Addressing journalists Sunday morning at a Nairobi hotel, the leaders said the company is in the list of irreducible demands calling on IEBC to look for another company to provide the service.

Odinga who spoke on behalf of the NASA Principals maintained that there will be no repeat Presidential election on October 17, supervised by IEBC as currently constituted.

He announced the launch of the nationwide #NoReformsNoElections campaign meant to ensure the fresh presidential election is conducted according to the law.

The former Prime Minister said several members of the IEBC Secretariat linked to last month’s bungled presidential poll must exit before repeat election is held. Top on their list is IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba.

On Saturday, OT Morpho dismissed claims of hacking and manipulation of the electronic authentication and electoral results transmission systems during the August 8th General election.

In a statement, the company said it had audited its systems, adding that it is open to a complementary external audit by an independent organization under the authority of IEBC.

The company’s chief operating officer Frederic Beylier told AFP the audit, undertaken with help from external experts from security software companies, had shown the system “in no way suffered manipulation of data, attacks, and attempts to penetrate the system or anything of that kind.”

OT-Morpho supplied the 45,000 tablets used to identify voters biometrically and an associated system used to transmit the results of votes counted by electoral officials as well as a photograph of the paper form 34A on which votes were tallied.

Delays in the scanning of these forms — which OT-Morpho put down to lack of 3G coverage in some parts of Kenya — were among the problems raised by the opposition.

