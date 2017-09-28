NASA faults proposed amendments to electoral laws

The proposed amendments to the election law that seeks to change how presidential elections will be conducted in the country has received condemnation from the opposition with NASA leader Raila Odinga terming it an affront to democracy.

And with the crafters of the bills arguing that the amendments are only meant to sanitize the law in line with the decision of the Supreme Court, Odinga says the changes will act to contradict the constitution.

The opposition maintains that its members will intensify their demonstrations across the county beginning next week to ensure that the changes are not pushed through.

The storm over proposed amendments to the election laws continue to draw resistance from the opposition who view the push by the ruling jubilee party as an attempt to compromise the country’s democratic space.

Among the concerns of the opposition is the proposal to alter the mode of transmission of election results, the declaration of the winner as well as the gazettment of a repeat presidential election in case it is annulled.

Odinga also took issue with the jubilee administration over what he termed as arbitrary arrest of some of the opposition political leaders and the blocking of his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka from travelling to Uganda at the JKIA early Thursday morning.

Odinga stated that the opposition will not allow such intimidation aimed at the NASA leaders. The opposition leader announced that they will hold demonstrations every Monday and Fridays beginning next week to stop the proposed amendments.

In the meantime, the Central Organization of Trade Union Secretary General Francis Atwoli has faulted the move by Jubilee MPs to amend the Elections Act saying it will reverse gains made in poll management.

Atwoli said the MPS, who have a majority in both the National Assembly and Senate are beneficiaries of a flawed electoral process as cited in the Supreme Court ruling.

He accused the legislators of placing stumbling blocks in the country’s quest for democracy saying some of the legislators will fall victim to the changes they have made in 2022.