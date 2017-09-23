NASA maintains no polls without IEBC reforms

The opposition National Super Alliance – NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga has maintained that there will be no repeat election unless comprehensive reforms are carried out at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Raila has issued another fresh demand to his irreducible minimum list and he now wants the voter register cleaned before the repeat poll can be conducted.

The opposition chief continued to traverse parts of the country as he seeks to woo voters in the repeat poll to be held on October 26th.

Raila wants a new ballot printing firm as well as vote results Transmission Company sourced claiming those contracted in august were complicit in the mistakes that occurred in the annulled election.

Leaders who accompanied him called on the NASA supporters to come out in large numbers and cast their votes in the repeat election for a decisive victory.

The NASA presidential candidates also held rallies in Ugenya and Bondo constituencies.

On Friday, NASA rejected the new election date set by the poll’s body Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) saying the commission failed to consult key stakeholders.

Odinga, faulted the IEBC for setting 26th October, saying that thorny issues that NASA had raised about the polls body had not been addressed.

NASA maintains it will only take part in the repeat presidential poll once the IEBC is restructured.

Raila has outlined a number of issues that he wants addressed before the October 26th election.

The opposition chief is basing his demands on the ruling of the Supreme Court which nullified the presidential result, saying it was marred with massive irregularities and illegalities.