NASA intensifies push for Raila Odinga swearing-in

The National Super Alliance (NASA) says plans to swear in Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka are at an advanced stage and the event might take place before the end of January.

This follows the appointment of an Assumption of Office Committee which is expected it announce the date and venue soon.

NASA’s People’s Assembly National Steering Committee Thursday disclosed that the swearing in ceremony for the two will be held before 31st January.

The steering committee further revealed that an Assumption of Office committee that is working on the event will be unveiled soon.

NASA has also announced the resumption of its campaigns on the electoral reforms beginning in Kakamega.

NASA leader Raila Odinga in his New Year message said the opposition alliance will launch peaceful protests against the government beginning this January that will also see him sworn in as Peoples President.

Meanwhile, pressure for dialogue between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga is still mounting with the latest to add his voice being the US Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec.

Godec says the two should talk to unite the country that is trying to crawl out of a hot political season that saw Kenyans divided along tribal lines.

According to Godec it was through dialogue that issues on election will be dealt with satisfactorily.

Godec was speaking during a meeting with the Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka who insisted that the proposed dialogue should be held within the tenets of the constitution.

Tell Us What You Think