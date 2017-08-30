NASA legislators to attend swearing in sessions

NASA Members of Parliament and Senators have unanimously agreed to attend the National Assembly and Senate swearing in sessions for the 12th Parliament on Thursday.

Addressing the press at Okoa Kenya headquarters, NASA co-principal Moses Wetang’ula clarified that the only agenda for NASA MP’s in Thursday’s session will be taking oath of office.

The opposition members who had earlier attended a Parliamentary Group meeting had last week hinted at boycotting the swearing in ceremony until the Supreme Court gives its verdict on Friday on the petition filed by opposition leader Raila Odinga challenging president Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election.

This will be the first parliamentray session of the newly elected legislators with President Uhuru Kenyatta since the August 8 election.

Meanwhile, Outgoing Senate Speaker Ekwee Ethuro is exuding confidence that he will retain his seat when Senate votes to pick a new speaker on Thursday.

Ethuro has downplayed claims that he may have run out of favor within some quarters of Jubilee party, saying his scorecard as Senate’s first speaker speaks for itself.

Six other candidates among them former Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka have been cleared to vie for the highly coveted seat.

Ethuro however maintains that he enjoys massive support ahead of Thursday’s vote.

