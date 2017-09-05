The National super alliance has reactivated its campaigns in Gusii land with Flag bearer Raila Odinga touring the region in anticipation of the fresh presidential poll slated for 17th October.

Raila as well as fellow principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi faulted the electoral body for failing to consult political players before announcing the date for the fresh poll, and called for reforms at the commission before the exercise.

In its announcement yesterday, IEBC made it clear that only President Uhuru Kenyatta his Deputy William Ruto and NASA flag bearer Raila Odinga and his running mate will contest in the fresh election.

It is a decision that attracted criticism from NASA as well other presidential candidates who had contested in the August 8th election, with Thirdway Alliance candidate Ekuru Aukot saying he will challenge it in Court.

The NASA brigade exuded confidence they will win the fresh election maintaining that their votes were stolen in August. It is for this reason that they have demanded for the removal of certain senior officials at IEBC saying they must bear responsibility of the Court’s ruling.

And while they call for the prosecution of those found culpable, the NASA leaders have condemned Jubilee leaders recent attacks on the Supreme Court Judges saying they are unwarranted.

They maintain that the ruling was historic and a precedent for the continent saying Chief Justice David Maraga should get international recognition for his boldness in upholding the rule of law.

They urged the region to turn out in large numbers and support Raila’s bid saying it was unfortunate that an estimated 200,000 voters didn’t participate in the August election.