The National Super Alliance has forwarded a list of demands that it maintains must be met before the fresh Presidential poll slated for October 17th.

The irreducible minimums that must be met before fresh election according to NASA include election forms bearing the names of polling stations and the removal of 11 individuals from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries commission.

The Alliance maintains they will boycott the election if their demands are not met.

They further demand that Al Ghurair be barred from printing fresh ballot papers claiming the company is compromised.

NASA wants new returning officers appointed, and wants IEBC to outsource independent international experts to manage the entire ICT framework of the election.

Addressing the media at Okoa Kenya headquarters, NASA principal Moses Wetangula said they will have no option but to boycott the poll if their demands aren’t met.

The coalition also maintains that some officers among them commissioner Abdi Guliye and CEO Ezra Chiloba must vacate office saying they were to blame for the illegalities witnessed during the August 8th election.

Wetangula said about 80 officials who took part in filing fake forms should be blocked from handling the repeat election, adding that NASA lawyers are compiling evidence for purpose of prosecuting these officers.