NASA presidential candidate votes in Kibra

NASA presidential candidate Raila Amolo Odinga cast his vote at old Kibra primary school in Kibra constituency, Nairobi County.

His arrival at the polling station caused quite a pandemonium briefly disrupting queues of the 11 polling stations in the school.

Presiding officer Nuru Wasike was upbeat about the impressive turnout. The arrival of the NASA’s president candidate excited the crowd that had been quietly waiting for their turns to cast their votes.

The long queues suddenly disappeared and the crowd pushed its way to the polling station number 9 where the NASA flag bearer was casting his vote.

For a moment activities in the station were disrupted as the crowd demanded an address from the former premier. But uncharacteristic of him, Raila proceeded to cast his vote and left to allow queues take shape.

This was the 4th time Raila Odinga was returning to this polling station in his quest to lead to this country.

Ballot papers

Meanwhile, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says ballot papers mistakenly marked rejected in Imara Daima will be counted after consensus by party agents.

IEBC Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba says disciplinary action will be taken against its officers whose actions had impeded the voting process.

Reacting to the arrest of a clerk who issued double ballots, Chiloba said the Commission has guarded against every foreseeable risk.

He stated that some clerks failed to pay keen attention to the process of verifying voters using the KIEMS kits.

Earlier, during a press conference at the Bomas of Kenya, the main tallying centre, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati stated that the Commission has replaced Returning Officers in Embakasi East, Kasarani and Westlands over delayed voting.

