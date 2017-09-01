NASA Principals hail Supreme Court ruling terming it historic

Nullification of the presidential election by the Supreme Court Friday morning has been hailed as historic by the petitioners.

The petitioners’ legal counsel was hailed by NASA Presidential candidate Raila Odinga accompanied by his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka as he described the just concluded presidential election as fraud.

He took the opportunity to thank the Muslim community who are observing Idd-Ul-adha for remaining prayerful.

ThirdWay Alliance Presidential candidate Dr Ekuru Aukot who emerged fifth in the presidential vote and was enjoined in the petition said Kenya should never be the same as he called for a neutral electoral body to preside over the fresh Presidential election.

Lawyers for NASA led by James Orengo welcomed the judgment saying it is first on the continent.

Meanwhile, lawyers Paul Muite and Ahmednasir Abdulahi who acted for IEBC and President Uhuru Kenyatta accepted the court’s determination and that the will of the people will prevail during afresh presidential election.

The Courts directed that Presidential Election be conducted again within 60 Days making this a historic day in Kenya.