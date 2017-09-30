NASA; We Reject controversial amendments to Electoral laws

The National Super Alliance is now calling on Kenyans to rise up and resist the introduction of controversial electoral laws saying it will compromise future elections.

The opposition leaders say the task of defending the constitution and the rights of all Kenyans cannot be left on the opposition leaders.

The rallying call came as President Uhuru kenyatta threw his weight behind the controversial amendments during his tour of Western.

Speaking in Vihiga County the National Super Alliance principals hit out at the Jubilee Government claiming it’s taking Kenya back to dictatorship.

Flag bearer Raila Odinga was categorical that NASA will not allow Jubilee to misuse their tyranny of numbers in Parliament to mutilate the Constitution.

He said they will not participate in the election as long as the amendments are in the picture saying Jubilee doesn’t mean well for the Country.

Co-principal Musalia Mudavadi said they are confident they will win the 26th October fresh Presidential election but maintained that the exercise must be carried out in a credible manner.

He said IEBC has failed to respond to concerns they have raised saying NASA will boycott the poll if the Commission isn’t restructured and those who bungled the August 8th election removed from office.

They said Jubilee’s bid to change the law is an attempt to manipulate the fresh Presidential election arguing that as a player Jubilee shouldn’t be the one setting the rules.

NASA will wrap up its campaigns for the weekend in Kakamega and Busia Counties even as it maintains that it will continue with protests to eject IEBC officials from office.