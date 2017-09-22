The National Super Alliance (NASA) has rejected the new election date set by the poll’s body Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) saying the commission failed to consult key stakeholders.

NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, faulted the IEBC for setting 26th October, saying that thorny issues that NASA had raised about the polls body had not been addressed.

NASA maintains it will only take part in the repeat presidential poll once the IEBC is restructured.

Raila has outlined a number of issues that he wants addressed before the October 26th election.

The opposition chief is basing his demands on the ruling of the Supreme court which nullified the presidential result, saying it was marred with massive irregularities and illegalities.

Raila maintains that he will not attend the planned meeting between IEBC, Jubilee and NASA until the polls body IEBC responds to their letter. The opposition is over the weekend expected to hold a series of rallies beginning with Kakamega county on Saturday and finally Nairobi on Sunday.

Elsewhere, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said that the opposition cannot continue holding Kenya hostage with unending conditions over elections.

The President said opposition leader Raila Odinga was misguided, leading to constant demands and shifting of goalposts that delivered no benefit to the Kenyan people.

President Kenyatta said Raila does not want an election because he knows the vast majority of Kenyans will reject him again.

“Mungu ni yule yule na waKenya ni wale wale” (God is still the same and Kenyans are still the same),” said the President when he addressed supporters in Kiambu.

“That is why he does not want an election.”

He urged residents of the populous Kiambu County to be ready to turn out in large numbers and vote for him again on October 26, the date set by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for the repeat presidential poll.

President Kenyatta called on Kenyans to continue maintaining peace and to reject any attempt to create tensions.

“We are not people of violence or threats. We have left insults and threats to other people,” said the President in reference to constant derogatory language that opposition leaders have become well known for.

President Kenyatta had earlier attended the funeral of former Nairobi Mayor Samuel Mbugua Wainaina, father of Rachael Shebesh, the former Nairobi Women’s Representative and a close ally of the President.

