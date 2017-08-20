NASA to serve respondents of election petition

The National Super Alliance – NASA has until Sunday to serve respondents of the election petition it filed Friday night at the Supreme Court challenging the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

NASA beat the constitutional deadline of Friday midnight by less than one and half hours to file the 25,000 page petition which the coalition claims contains water tight evidence to show that the presidential election was fraudulent.

The petition filed jointly by NASA principals Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka cites errors such as unsigned election documents, ungazetted polling stations, handwritten election results among others.

The documents also claim votes cast in the presidential election were more than those for governors and members of parliament in some regions.

Odinga wants the results nullified saying the evidence submitted in court was sufficient to show the presidential election was flawed.

NASA managed to pay the over 1.7 million shillings fee for the suit. The next step for the opposition coalition now is to serve the respondents who include IEBC and Jubilee Party with the suit papers.

According to the procedure, the petitioner has two days to serve the respondent, which means NASA has up to Sunday to do so.

The respondent’s according to the law have in turn four days to file their responses. The move by NASA has however elicited varied opinion from a cross-section of Kenyans.

The Supreme Court judges have 14 days to pronounce themselves on the petition.