NASA serves respondents with election petition

The National Super Alliance has served the electoral body, IEBC, its chairman and President Uhuru Kenyatta with the petition it filed Friday evening at Supreme Court of Kenya challenging the August 8th presidential results.

In a newspaper advertisement, a notice drawn by Murumba and Awele advocates the petitioners Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka cite the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission as the 1st respondent, the chairperson of the Commission as the 2nd respondent and President Uhuru Kenyatta as the 3rd respondent.

NASA has also in its twitter handle said it has also served the respondents with hard copy of the petition.

According to the law, the respondents can be served directly or by advertisement in a newspaper with national circulation.

The law also requires the petitioner to within six hours of filing the petition to serve the respondent with the petition by electronic means. IEBC by Friday 5 pm has however claimed its yet to receive the petition.

In its twitter handle the electoral body claimed that its attempts to collect the petition from NASA lawyers proved futile as their offices remained closed.

NASA co-principal Musalia Mudavadi has in the meantime expressed confidence that the coalition will come out as the winner in the case challenging the polls results.

State House has also waded in the debate with its Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu lauding NASA for seeking justice over the disputed presidential results from the court of law.

Esipisu said the proper place to contest the electoral body result declaration was the courts as per the constitution.

The Supreme Court judges have in the meantime 14 days to pronounce themselves on NASA’s petition. There will a Pre-trial conference among the petitioners and the respondents which is supposed to be held nine days after the filing of this petition.

Former Chairman of person with disability Dr David ole Sankok has also commented NASA for using the democratic way of resolving poll disputes