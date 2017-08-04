NASA in Mombasa County as campaigns end Saturday

By
claire Wanja
-
0
243
On Saturday, the opposition formation will be at Uhuru Park Nairobi for their last rally ahead of the Tuesday historic polls.

The National Super Alliance (NASA) Friday took its campaigns to Mombasa County with its flag bearer Raila Odinga promising the residents that he has a clear development agenda.

Raila said that he will spearhead the construction of a bridge at the Likoni channel to avert the perennial challenges posed by the ferry.

The opposition chief who was accompanied by his Co-Principal and running mate Kalonzo Musyoka said they would improve the lives of Kenya if elected.

However supremacy battles pitting Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and Senator Hassan Omar came alive as their supporters clashed.

Raila made a tactical move and did not endorse any of the two for the gubernatorial position.

On Saturday, the opposition formation will be at Uhuru Park Nairobi for their last rally ahead of the Tuesday historic polls.

Tell Us What You Think
SOURCEWritten By Hallygan Agade
SHARE
Previous articleKamworor, Karoki, Tanui to fly Kenya’s flag in 25-lap race
Next articleAG honors long serving officers
claire Wanja
Most people are reporting getting their news online rather than from newspapers. Newsrooms around the world have branched out into online outlets for their distribution. Smartphones and Tablets have given us unprecedented access to the news, whenever and however we want it. While you may see various writers for the Internet posting their opinions on the news, real Internet journalists base their news writing and reporting in the fundamentals of journalism. That is, education and training in the core elements of journalism still matter. Real reporting still matters and that’s what i have been doing over the last 7 years.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR