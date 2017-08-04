The National Super Alliance (NASA) Friday took its campaigns to Mombasa County with its flag bearer Raila Odinga promising the residents that he has a clear development agenda.

Raila said that he will spearhead the construction of a bridge at the Likoni channel to avert the perennial challenges posed by the ferry.

The opposition chief who was accompanied by his Co-Principal and running mate Kalonzo Musyoka said they would improve the lives of Kenya if elected.

However supremacy battles pitting Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and Senator Hassan Omar came alive as their supporters clashed.

Raila made a tactical move and did not endorse any of the two for the gubernatorial position.

On Saturday, the opposition formation will be at Uhuru Park Nairobi for their last rally ahead of the Tuesday historic polls.

