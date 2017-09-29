NASA wants amendments to election laws withdrawn

NASA leader Raila Odinga now wants proposed amendments to the election laws withdrawn as part of his preconditions to participate in the October 26 repeat poll.

He said this as he added more spin to the rigging claims alleging that the results announced in the nullified August 8th elections were manufactured at a military training college based in Nairobi.

The claims come as the Anglican Church of Kenya offered to mediate on the stalemate over the October 26th repeat presidential election.

26 days to the October repeat presidential election and main antagonists in the electoral process are still holding their hard line stances.

NASA insisting that it will not participate in the polls if its pre-election conditions that includes resignation of top officials in IEBC and now the controversial amendments to the election laws are not met.

ACK which has offered to kick start talks on the way forward ahead of the October poll has however taken issue with the timing of the amendments.

NASA leader Raila Odinga who met the ACK Bishops led by its Head Dr Jackson Ole Sapit claimed that the August 8th Presidential results that have since been quashed by the Supreme Court were being manufactured by a military institution located at Karen in Nairobi.

He further claimed that he had concrete evidence confirming that there was no local termination server for the election results.

The Jubilee Party Thursday sought to re-introduce manual transmission of results as a mandatory complimentary mechanism ahead of October 26th Presidential repeat poll.

The Majority Party in the National Assembly tabled the elections laws amendment bill which also allows any IEBC commissioner to announce presidential results in case the Chair or the vice chair is absent.

The proposed amendments have been meet with criticism from the opposition who are questioning the motive of the ruling party.