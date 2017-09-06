NASA wants transmission process reviewed before fresh election

The National Super Alliance principals say they will engage the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission on reforms required before the repeat of the fresh Presidential election.

The Alliance held a parliamentary group meeting to plan for the election slated for next month, even as they expressed their dissatisfaction with the IEBC.

NASA argues that the changes done yesterday by IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati where a new team was appointed to spearhead preparations for the poll are of no use, maintaining that the transmission system must be changed.

After a three hour closed door meeting NASA elected leaders tasked the principals to engage directly with the electoral body IEBC on way forward on their grievances.

The meeting coming a day after IEBC replaced seven key staff members among them head of ICT, head of legal department, and appointing Marjan Hussein to be the Project Coordinator while Sidney Namulungu will be the Head of operations. Nancy Kariuki was also appointed Head of Logistics while Bernard Misati Moseti will be the Head of Training.

Silas Rotich will take over as Head of the Legal department, while Albert Gogo who will be in charge of ICT will be under direct supervision of Chebukati

The NASA MPs are however not impressed by the changes and want IEBC to give the Alliance a hearing.

They say they will mobilize resources to recruiting agents across the country and have announced a paybill number where supporters can make contributions.