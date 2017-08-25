NCIC Chair urges Kenyans to accept verdict of Supreme Court

Chairman of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), Francis Ole Kaparo, is urging Kenyans to accept the verdict of the Supreme Court in the Presidential election petition.

Ole Kaparo has at the same time lauded the National Super Alliance (NASA) for heeding calls to settle electoral disputes through the legal provisions.

The NCIC Chairman has meanwhile urged Kenyans to continue with their normal routines and steer clear of politicians intent on disturbing public order ahead of the ruling.

NASA through its flag bearer, Raila Odinga and his running mate, Kalonzo Musyoka, has filed a petition at the Supreme Court challenging the declaration of President Uhuru Kenyatta as the winner of the just concluded General Election alleging that the electronic results transmission system was hacked to generate fake results.

On Thursday night, President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) filed their responses to the petition challenging his win in the August poll.

The President’s team and IEBC dismissed claims by NASA flag bearer, Raila Odinga, that the results were computer generated.

In his affidavit, President Kenyatta points out that Jubilee party won a majority seats in all available positions terming the petition as lacking in merit.

Lawyers representing the president led by Ahmednasir Abdullahi as well as senior Jubilee party leaders arrived at the Supreme Court late Thursday night where they filed 14 affidavits sworn by the President, and his chief agents during the election, Davis Chirchir and Winnie Guchu among others.

In his responses, president Kenyatta dismisses claims by Raila that the results were computer generated saying Jubilee party won a majority seats in all elective posts and could therefore not have lost in the presidential election.

The legal team exuded confidence that the Court will confirm Uhuru’s re-election saying they have evidence to prove the election was free, fair and peaceful.

By Franco Kundu

