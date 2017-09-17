New legislators to undergo induction

Newly sworn-in Members of Parliament who are currently on recess are set to begin an induction programme to familiarize themselves with the legislation making process.

The week long induction dubbed setting the stage for the 12th Parliament: Preparing for a smooth take off, will see the legislators learn among others, the functions and mandate of Parliament.

A fortnight after being sworn into office, legislators in the 12th Parliament have taken a short recess to familiarize themselves with the law making procedures.

Members of the National Assembly who retained Speaker Justin Muturi and elevated Kuresoi North MP Moses Cheboi to Deputy Speaker will be in Nairobi whereas Senators who have a brand new Speaker Kenneth Lusaka and Deputy Speaker Kindiki Kithure are converging in Naivasha for the week long programme.

The lawmakers will be taken through functions and mandate of Parliament, Transformative leadership and Public Trust, legislative rules of procedure, formulation of laws as well as legislative budget oversight.

In both the National Assembly and Senate Jubilee MPs have already settled on members of the house leadership and House Business Committee while their counterparts affiliated to the opposition NASA continue to give the August house a wide berth, boycotting sittings including the official inauguration of the 12th house last week saying it is an illegally constituted parliament.

Nevertheless Jubilee Members who enjoy majority status in both houses appear determined to use their numerical strength to forge ahead with their agenda for the next five years.