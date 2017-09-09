Newly sworn-in MPs to go through one-week induction

The newly sworn-in Members of Parliament will go through a one-week induction this month to enlighten themselves with parliamentary codes of conduct, processes and procedures of Parliament.

National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai said the induction under the theme; Setting the Stage for the Twelfth Parliament: will run from September 17 to September 22 at the Intercontinental Hotel, Nairobi.

Sialai says MPs will be taken through their constitutional duties such as functions and mandate of Parliament, transformative leadership and public trust, legislative rules of procedure, legislative budget oversight as contemplated under Article 95 of the Constitution and the Committee System.

Meanwhile, president Uhuru Kenyatta will address a joint sitting of parliament on Tuesday next week, a week after Members of the 12th Parliament were sworn in.

According to the Constitution, “When a new house is elected, the President, by notice in the Gazette, shall appoint the place and date for the first sitting of the new house, which shall be not more than thirty days after the election.”

Article 132, 1(a) of the Constitution further requires that the President shall address the opening of each newly elected Parliament.

The bi-cameral Parliament will therefore convene on Tuesday almost a month to the fresh Presidential election meaning President Uhuru Kenyatta may not outline his agenda for the coming year as is ordinarily the agenda of his address.

And while National Assembly and Senate Speakers Justin Muturi and Ken Lusaka say the sitting is properly convened, a section of opposition leaders claim the sitting should be put on hold until the fresh Presidential poll is dispensed with.

Jubilee boosts of a majority of Members with a total of 164 MPs and is expected to control business in both houses.

A notice signed by Muturi and Lusaka invites Members of Parliament for the sitting on 12th September at 2:30.

Read also: Senators and National Assembly members take oath of office