There is no vacuum in government, says AG

Attorney General Githu Muigai has dispelled fears that the country could be plunged into a constitutional crisis if the presidential election is not conducted within 60 days as provided for by the constitution.

Muigai who also doubles up as the chief legal adviser to the government says President Uhuru Kenyatta will still enjoy executive authority until another President is sworn in.

“From the day an election is declared to the day a swearing in of a new president is done, the legitimacy of a presidency cannot be questioned. There is no void or lacuna in the government,’’ the AG said.

With the order by the Supreme Court that IEBC conducts a fresh Presidential election within 60 days and the subsequent postponement of the exercise by IEBC from the 17th of October to 26th of October, the country has been left pondering over a possibility of the fresh election failing to materialize within the stipulated timeline.

On Wednesday, Siaya Senator James Orengo who was Raila Odinga’s lead counsel in the Presidential petition at the Supreme Court appeared to intimate that the country was headed for a constitutional crisis arguing that the temporary incumbency expires after the expiry of 60 days.

Muigai who also legally serves as the custodian of the rule of law says President Kenyatta still wields executive authority within the 60 days and even after the timelines as long as the country has not sworn in a new President.

The powers of the President will however be limited under article 134, the basis of the temporary incumbency. In the AG’s legal opinion, the constitution does not provide for the position of a caretaker government after the expiry of 60 days.

However, if the election is not conducted within the 60 days, the AG submits that the Supreme Court can be petitioned to extend the timeline to conduct the fresh Presidential election.

As regards the decision of the IEBC’s gazettement of President Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga being the sole candidates in the fresh Presidential poll, the AG says Commission Chair Wafula Chebukati was simply abiding with the 2013 Supreme Court interpretation as regards a fresh election.